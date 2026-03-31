Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 Out Now - Download Link and Revaluation Details

Summary The Karnataka School Examination Assessment Board (KSEAB) has published the Karnataka 1st Pre-University Course (PUC) Result 2026 today, March 31. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their results through the official websites, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has published the Karnataka 1st Pre-University Course (PUC) Result 2026 today, March 31. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their results through the official websites, result.bspucpa.in and result.proed.in.

To check and download their scorecards, students are required to log in using their registration number or SATS number along with their date of birth. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to avoid any inconvenience during the result-checking process.

The Karnataka 1st PUC examinations for the academic year 2025–26 were conducted between February 28 and March 17, 2026. Following the evaluation process, results have now been made available online for students across the state.

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To download the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026, students need to visit the official website, click on the relevant result link, and enter their login credentials. Once the result is displayed, it can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

As per the board’s guidelines, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject to pass the examination. Those who are dissatisfied with their performance will be given the opportunity to apply for revaluation or rechecking of their answer sheets within the timeline specified by the board.

Additionally, candidates who fail to achieve passing marks in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for the Karnataka 1st PUC Supplementary Examination 2026, providing them another chance to clear the subjects.

Since the evaluation process for 1st PUC is conducted at the college level, the board will not release a centralised merit list. Students may also collect their results and detailed marksheets directly from their respective institutions.

Students are advised to carefully review all the details mentioned on their scorecards and promptly report any discrepancies to their respective colleges to ensure timely corrections.

Find the direct result download link here.