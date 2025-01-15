KPSC Releases Assistant Information Officer 2025 Prelims Exam Result- Link Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at keralapsc.gov.in As per the official website, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Information Officer was conducted on October 25, 2024, in the state

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) issued the results of the Assistant Information Officer 2025 exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at keralapsc.gov.in.

As per the official website, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Information Officer was conducted on October 25, 2024, in the state.

“The following is the eligibility list containing the register number of candidates who are found Provisionally eligible to appear for the Descriptive Examination. The list is finalised on the basis of the Preliminary Examination held on 25.10.2024,” read the official notice.

KPSC Assistant Information Officer Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website- keralapsc.gov.in Under the results section select Short lists and look out for the link to check Assistant Information Officer On selecting the link a new page appears and candidates can view a list of roll numbers mentioned in the PDF Verify the PDF and download the page Take a print out of the same for future reference

KPSC Assistant Information Officer Result 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.