Kerala government

KPSC Releases Assistant Information Officer 2025 Prelims Exam Result- Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2025
15:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at keralapsc.gov.in
As per the official website, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Information Officer was conducted on October 25, 2024, in the state

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) issued the results of the Assistant Information Officer 2025 exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) at keralapsc.gov.in.

As per the official website, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Information Officer was conducted on October 25, 2024, in the state.

“The following is the eligibility list containing the register number of candidates who are found Provisionally eligible to appear for the Descriptive Examination. The list is finalised on the basis of the Preliminary Examination held on 25.10.2024,” read the official notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

KPSC Assistant Information Officer Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- keralapsc.gov.in
  2. Under the results section select Short lists and look out for the link to check Assistant Information Officer
  3. On selecting the link a new page appears and candidates can view a list of roll numbers mentioned in the PDF
  4. Verify the PDF and download the page
  5. Take a print out of the same for future reference

KPSC Assistant Information Officer Result 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 15 Jan 2025
15:32 PM
Kerala government Kerala Public Service Commission Results out preliminary examination
Similar stories
CLAT 2025

SC May Transfer CLAT 2025 Pleas to Single High Court: Update

GUJCET 2025

Last Chance to Register for GUJCET 2025 Today: Steps to Apply

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Session 1 Release Date - Know Key Details

IBPS

IBPS 2025: Tentative Exam Calendar For RRB, SO and Others OUT- Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CLAT 2025

SC May Transfer CLAT 2025 Pleas to Single High Court: Update

GUJCET 2025

Last Chance to Register for GUJCET 2025 Today: Steps to Apply

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Session 1 Release Date - Know Key Details

IBPS

IBPS 2025: Tentative Exam Calendar For RRB, SO and Others OUT- Details Here

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 3 - New Seats Added, Choice Filling to End Soon

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Update: APAAR ID Integration Introduced