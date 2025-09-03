KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Link, Steps and Mock Test Details

The Karnataka Private Postgraduate College Association (KPPGCA) has released the much-awaited KMAT 2025 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — kmatindia.com. The KMAT 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2025.

The admit card is a crucial document that must be carried to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. To access the KMAT 2025 admit card, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their application number and date of birth. Once logged in, candidates should carefully check the details printed on the hall ticket, such as name, roll number, exam date, timing, and venue. In case of any discrepancies, it is advisable to contact the authorities immediately.

To download the KMAT 2025 admit card, candidates must visit the official website and click on the link for “KMAT 2025 Admit Card” available on the homepage. After entering the required login details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the PDF and take a printout for use on the exam day.

According to the official timetable, the mock test is scheduled for September 3 and September 4, with the result declaration on September 15, 2025.

KMAT is an important state-level entrance test for MBA, PGDM, and MCA admissions in Karnataka.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

KMAT 2025 Karnataka Management Aptitude Test Admit Card
