Konkan Railway Recruitment: Admit card released on konkanrailway.com for several positions

The Konkan Railway has released admit card for the recruitment exam to appoint eligible candidates to several important positions. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the admit cards from the official website konkanrailway.com.

Through this recruitment process, candidates will be appointed as Senior Section Engineer, Technician, Assistant Loco Pilot, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Commercial Supervisor, Track Maintainer and Points Man.

As per the official schedule, the examination is set to take place on January 13, 14, 15 and 16. The exam will be held in three shifts. While the first shift will held between 9 AM and 10.30 Am the second and third shifts will be conducted between 12.30 PM to 2 PM and 4 PM to 5.30 PM, respectively.

How to download Konkan Railway Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KRCL at konkanrailway.com

Step 2: Under the recruitment tab, click on 'Current Notification'

Step 3: Click on the admit card download link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed before you

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout