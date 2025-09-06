Kolkata Metro

Kolkata Metro to Run Normal Services on Sept 7 For WBSSC Recruitment Test Candidates

PTI
PTI
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
13:23 PM

File Image

Summary
Kolkata Metro will run usual services on both the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) and Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) on September 7 (Sunday) for the benefit of candidates appearing for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

"For the benefit of SSC recruitment test candidates, normal services will be run from 7 am on both stretches on September 7," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added there will be no traffic block between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations on the Blue Line, ensuring normal Sunday services across the entire stretch from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
13:26 PM
