Jadavpur University

Kolkata Flooding Halts Academic Activities at CU and JU; Exams Postponed, Classes Suspended

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Sep 2025
14:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In an official statement, CU’s Registrar announced that semester examinations scheduled for September 23 have been cancelled, citing the extensive waterlogging in multiple areas of Kolkata
Tuesday’s rainfall marked one of the heaviest in recent memory, with some parts of Kolkata recording over 300 mm of precipitation within hours, leading to widespread flooding, traffic paralysis

Following a night of relentless and record-breaking rainfall, Calcutta University (CU) and Jadavpur University (JU) suspended all academic activities on Tuesday due to severe waterlogging, unsafe commuting conditions, and widespread disruption to public transport across the city.

In an official statement, CU’s Registrar announced that semester examinations scheduled for September 23 have been cancelled, citing the extensive waterlogging in multiple areas of Kolkata. The university confirmed that revised exam dates will be announced at a later time. Additionally, the Induction class for first-year B.Tech students at CU’s Rajabazar Science College Campus was also suspended due to flooding and unavailability of key academic personnel.

Jadavpur University also issued a formal notice declaring a day-long suspension of academic activities due to the intense rainfall that started late Monday night. The university stated that several scheduled events — including PhD interviews and Pre-Registration Committee (PRC) meetings in departments such as Pharmaceutical Technology and Electrical Engineering — have either been cancelled or postponed. The university further noted that special examinations for third-year UG and PG students, student induction programmes, and walk-in interviews for guest faculty in the Department of Adult, Continuing Education & Extension have all been deferred.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation has impacted educational institutions across Kolkata and surrounding areas, with Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary schools either cancelling classes or postponing examinations. The move comes in light of safety concerns for students, teachers, and staff, given the waterlogged roads and high risk of accidents, particularly electrocution.

Tuesday’s rainfall marked one of the heaviest in recent memory, with some parts of Kolkata recording over 300 mm of precipitation within hours, leading to widespread flooding, traffic paralysis, and emergency alerts.

Last updated on 23 Sep 2025
15:05 PM
Jadavpur University Calcutta University Kolkata Rain
Similar stories
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Releases Exam Datesheet For CA January 2026 Foundation, Inter, and Final Courses. . .

Schools Closing

West Bengal Declares Early Puja Holidays For Schools Amid Unprecedented Rainfall; Rea. . .

Adani Group

Adani Group Launches Scholarship Programme for IIM Calcutta Students to Foster Leader. . .

Delhi government

Delhi Launches Aadhaar Enrolment Camps for Schoolchildren; First Camp Inaugurated in . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Releases Exam Datesheet For CA January 2026 Foundation, Inter, and Final Courses. . .

Schools Closing

West Bengal Declares Early Puja Holidays For Schools Amid Unprecedented Rainfall; Rea. . .

Adani Group

Adani Group Launches Scholarship Programme for IIM Calcutta Students to Foster Leader. . .

Delhi government

Delhi Launches Aadhaar Enrolment Camps for Schoolchildren; First Camp Inaugurated in . . .

Bihar government

Bihar NEET AYUSH 2025 Counselling Begins for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS Courses- Details Here

NASA

51 State-Level Science Project Finalists from Maharashtra to Get Chance to Visit NASA

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality