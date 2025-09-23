Kolkata Flooding Halts Academic Activities at CU and JU; Exams Postponed, Classes Suspended

Summary In an official statement, CU’s Registrar announced that semester examinations scheduled for September 23 have been cancelled, citing the extensive waterlogging in multiple areas of Kolkata Tuesday’s rainfall marked one of the heaviest in recent memory, with some parts of Kolkata recording over 300 mm of precipitation within hours, leading to widespread flooding, traffic paralysis

Following a night of relentless and record-breaking rainfall, Calcutta University (CU) and Jadavpur University (JU) suspended all academic activities on Tuesday due to severe waterlogging, unsafe commuting conditions, and widespread disruption to public transport across the city.

In an official statement, CU’s Registrar announced that semester examinations scheduled for September 23 have been cancelled, citing the extensive waterlogging in multiple areas of Kolkata. The university confirmed that revised exam dates will be announced at a later time. Additionally, the Induction class for first-year B.Tech students at CU’s Rajabazar Science College Campus was also suspended due to flooding and unavailability of key academic personnel.

Jadavpur University also issued a formal notice declaring a day-long suspension of academic activities due to the intense rainfall that started late Monday night. The university stated that several scheduled events — including PhD interviews and Pre-Registration Committee (PRC) meetings in departments such as Pharmaceutical Technology and Electrical Engineering — have either been cancelled or postponed. The university further noted that special examinations for third-year UG and PG students, student induction programmes, and walk-in interviews for guest faculty in the Department of Adult, Continuing Education & Extension have all been deferred.

The situation has impacted educational institutions across Kolkata and surrounding areas, with Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary schools either cancelling classes or postponing examinations. The move comes in light of safety concerns for students, teachers, and staff, given the waterlogged roads and high risk of accidents, particularly electrocution.

Tuesday’s rainfall marked one of the heaviest in recent memory, with some parts of Kolkata recording over 300 mm of precipitation within hours, leading to widespread flooding, traffic paralysis, and emergency alerts.