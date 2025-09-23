Telangana NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Final Merit List for Management Quota Out

Summary The Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling process has entered a crucial stage as the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) released the phase 1 final merit list for admissions under the management quota. Candidates must note that those who fail to exercise web options in phase 1 or do not join the allotted college after preference allocation will not be eligible to participate in subsequent phases of counselling.

The Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling process has entered a crucial stage as the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) released the phase 1 final merit list for admissions under the management quota. A total of 6,406 candidates have been shortlisted to participate in the web counselling round, which will remain open until September 24.

As per the update on the KNRUHS official website, admissions into the MBBS course for Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar, are subject to the final orders of the High Court of Telangana.

For Telangana NEET UG counselling 2025 management quota B category, 85% of seats are reserved for local candidates of Telangana, while 15% of seats are open to candidates from across India. The 15% unreserved seats will be allotted first, followed by seats reserved for local candidates in the management quota B category.

Candidates must note that those who fail to exercise web options in phase 1 or do not join the allotted college after preference allocation will not be eligible to participate in subsequent phases of counselling, a move aimed at preventing seat blocking.

Shortlisted candidates are required to pay the admission fee and download the Telangana NEET UG allotment 2025 letter for MBBS and BDS courses.

The university has also cautioned candidates that any discrepancies found during document verification or at any stage of admission will lead to cancellation, and strict action, including criminal proceedings, may be initiated.