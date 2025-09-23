NEET UG 2025

Telangana NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Final Merit List for Management Quota Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Sep 2025
11:11 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling process has entered a crucial stage as the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) released the phase 1 final merit list for admissions under the management quota.
Candidates must note that those who fail to exercise web options in phase 1 or do not join the allotted college after preference allocation will not be eligible to participate in subsequent phases of counselling.

The Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling process has entered a crucial stage as the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) released the phase 1 final merit list for admissions under the management quota. A total of 6,406 candidates have been shortlisted to participate in the web counselling round, which will remain open until September 24.

As per the update on the KNRUHS official website, admissions into the MBBS course for Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar, are subject to the final orders of the High Court of Telangana.

For Telangana NEET UG counselling 2025 management quota B category, 85% of seats are reserved for local candidates of Telangana, while 15% of seats are open to candidates from across India. The 15% unreserved seats will be allotted first, followed by seats reserved for local candidates in the management quota B category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must note that those who fail to exercise web options in phase 1 or do not join the allotted college after preference allocation will not be eligible to participate in subsequent phases of counselling, a move aimed at preventing seat blocking.

Shortlisted candidates are required to pay the admission fee and download the Telangana NEET UG allotment 2025 letter for MBBS and BDS courses.

The university has also cautioned candidates that any discrepancies found during document verification or at any stage of admission will lead to cancellation, and strict action, including criminal proceedings, may be initiated.

Last updated on 23 Sep 2025
11:13 AM
NEET UG 2025 Telangana NEET UG NEET counselling merit list
Similar stories
WB TET

West Bengal Makes TET Mandatory for In-Service Teachers After SC Verdict - All Detail. . .

NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result and Opening, Closing Ranks Out - Link H. . .

Delhi police

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins; Eligibility, Steps & Va. . .

MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today; Reporting From Tomorro. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB TET

West Bengal Makes TET Mandatory for In-Service Teachers After SC Verdict - All Detail. . .

NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result and Opening, Closing Ranks Out - Link H. . .

Delhi police

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins; Eligibility, Steps & Va. . .

MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today; Reporting From Tomorro. . .

Railway exams

North Central Railway Recruitment 2025 Applications Open for 1,763 Apprentice Posts- . . .

AYUSH 2025

AYUSH NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Registration Closes Today at 2 PM- Link to App. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality