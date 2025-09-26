Telangana NEET UG

KNRUHS Opens Telangana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Web Options, Last Date to Apply Tomorrow

Posted on 26 Sep 2025
Candidates can fill in their preferred choices of courses and colleges on the official portal — knruhs.telangana.gov.in — until 2 PM on September 27, 2025
The counselling authority has urged candidates to carefully review their choices before submission, as allotment will be based on merit, category, and availability of seats

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has activated the web options facility for the second round of Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can fill in their preferred choices of courses and colleges on the official portal — knruhs.telangana.gov.in — until 2 PM on September 27, 2025.

The round 2 counselling is being conducted to fill vacant seats and newly added seats across government and private (non-minority and minority) medical colleges in Telangana. Notably, Nova Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad has seen an increase in its MBBS seat capacity under the Competent Authority Quota (CQ) from 150 to 200 seats, expanding opportunities for eligible candidates.

According to the official notification, only certain categories of students are eligible to participate in this round of web options. Those who were allotted seats in the first round but did not report or discontinued after joining are not eligible. Similarly, candidates who did not participate in the web options process during round 1 will also be ineligible for this round.

However, students who joined their allotted MBBS seats in round 1 are eligible to exercise web options again and may opt for upgradation.

The counselling authority has urged candidates to carefully review their choices before submission, as allotment will be based on merit, category, and availability of seats. The final seat allotment list for round 2 will be released shortly after the web option window closes.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official KNRUHS website for updates regarding seat allotment results, reporting dates, and document verification instructions.

