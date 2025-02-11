KMAT 2025: Application deadline extended till 14 February- New updates inside

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam upto 3 pm on February 14 at the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/ Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala extended the last deadline to apply for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)-MBA 2025 session 1. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam upto 3 pm on February 14 at the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/.

Earlier the deadline was till February 10. Candidates who have a Bachelor's degree of at least three years' duration in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field can appear in KMAT. Those who are in the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply, provided their results are declared before the commencement of the admission process.

Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions. There is no age limit for applying for the test.

KMAT 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on KMAT 2025 - Application Portal (Session 1) Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, upload the documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference