Kerala government

KMAT 2025: Application deadline extended till 14 February- New updates inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
14:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam upto 3 pm on February 14 at the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/
Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala extended the last deadline to apply for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)-MBA 2025 session 1. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam upto 3 pm on February 14 at the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/.

Earlier the deadline was till February 10. Candidates who have a Bachelor's degree of at least three years' duration in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or an equivalent field can appear in KMAT. Those who are in the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply, provided their results are declared before the commencement of the admission process.

Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions. There is no age limit for applying for the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMAT 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on KMAT 2025 - Application Portal (Session 1)
  3. Register and proceed with the application process
  4. Fill the form, pay the fee, upload the documents, and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference
Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
14:02 PM
Kerala government KMAT 2025
Similar stories

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 to be Out – Easy Steps to Download

CUET PG 2025

Make Corrections in CUET PG 2025 Applications Before Deadline: How to Submit Edits

Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar DElEd 2025 Dummy Admit Card to be Out – Steps to Download Here

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Release Update and List of Centres

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 to be Out – Easy Steps to Download

Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar DElEd 2025 Dummy Admit Card to be Out – Steps to Download Here

CUET PG 2025

Make Corrections in CUET PG 2025 Applications Before Deadline: How to Submit Edits

ICSE 2025

Mastering ICSE 2025 Chemistry: High-Weightage Topics and Expert Tips to Boost Your Sc. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024: City Intimation Slip Release Update and List of Centres

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality