KMAT 2025 Admit Card Releases Today at kmatindia.com- Know Latest Details Here

Summary Candidates will be able to download the KMAT admit card 2025 on the official website- kmatindia.com The authority will issue the KMAT mock test 2025 on September 3 and 4 to help candidates prepare for the exam

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association (KPPGCA) is set to release the KMAT 2025 admit card today, September 2. Candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Management Admission Test (KMAT) will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website — kmatindia.com.

The KMAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on September 7, and is a gateway for admissions to MBA, PGDM, and MCA programmes offered by over 189 AICTE-approved institutes across Karnataka.

To help students familiarize themselves with the exam format, the authorities will also conduct KMAT 2025 mock tests on September 3 and 4.

KMAT 2025: Courses Offered

MBA (Master of Business Administration)

PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management)

MCA (Master of Computer Applications)

KMAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: kmatindia.com Click on the link labelled ‘KMAT 2025 Admit Card’ Enter your application number and date of birth View and download the admit card Verify all the details carefully Print a copy to carry on the exam day

Candidates are advised to check the admit card for important details such as exam timing, venue, reporting instructions, and COVID-related guidelines (if any). It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID on the day of the examination.