KLEEE 2025

KLEEE Phase 2 Registration ends today on kluniversity.in - Know how to apply

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
15:48 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image

Summary
The examination will be held from February 7 to February 9 and the admit cards will be issued on Thursday, February 6
To download their admit cards, candidates will have to enter their application number and password on the official website

The registration process for the KL Engineering Entrance Examination (KLEEE) 2025 Phase 2 will close on Wednesday, February 5 on the official website of the Koneru Lakshmaiah (Deemed to be) University. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can do so on kluniversity.in

The examination will be held from February 7 to February 9 and the admit cards will be issued on Thursday, February 6. To download their admit cards, candidates will have to enter their application number and password.

To appear in the exam, students must have obtained a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate in Class 12 along with 60 per cent or higher in group subjects.

How to register for KLEEE 2025 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KLEEE at kluniversity.in

Step 2: Under the admissions tab, click on UG admission link

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary credentials

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit your application

Last updated on 05 Feb 2025
17:26 PM
KLEEE 2025
