Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 to Begin on March 5; Results Expected on May 8

PTI
PTI
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
14:48 PM

File Image

Summary
The Kerala SSLC exams 2026 will begin on March 5, 2026, and conclude on March 30
Candidates who have received a final allotment are required to remit the fees mentioned in the allotment memo and report to the allotted college/course by October 30, 2025, 4:00 PM to confirm their admission

As many as 4,25,000 students will appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in Kerala during the current academic year, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Wednesday.

The exams will begin on March 5, 2026, and conclude on March 30, he told reporters.

Evaluation will be held from April 7 to 25, and results are expected to be announced on May 8, 2026, the minister said.

A total of around 3,000 examination centres have been arranged, including seven in the Gulf region and nine in Lakshadweep, he added.

Meanwhile, around nine lakh students are expected to appear for the Plus One and Plus Two (Higher Secondary first and second year) examinations this academic year, Sivankutty said.

The Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary first-year public examinations will be held from March 5 to 27, 2026, while the second-year examinations are scheduled between March 6 and 28, 2026, he said.

Evaluation for these exams is expected to begin on April 6, 2026, and results will likely be declared by May 22, 2026, the minister added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
14:49 PM
Similar stories
KEAM 2025

CEE, Kerala Issues KEAM 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result for Third Phase; Check Detai. . .

Teachers Recruitment

Delhi Government Announces Appointment of 5,346 TGTs to Strengthen Teaching in Classe. . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Flags Incomplete Admission Data for NEET SS 2024-25; Only 3,547 Students Reported. . .

SEBI

Applications Invited for 110 SEBI Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts; Apply by. . .

