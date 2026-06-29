Kerala government

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment 2026 Result Likely Today; Check Official Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jun 2026
13:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The first allotment list will be published along with the final rank list on the official admission portal, polyadmission.org
According to the admission authorities, the Kerala Polytechnic Final Rank List 2026 has been prepared after incorporating all valid corrections submitted by applicants during the designated correction window

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Kerala is expected to announce the Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026 today, June 29, according to media reports. The first allotment list will be published along with the final rank list on the official admission portal, polyadmission.org.

Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status by logging in with their application credentials on the official website.

According to the admission authorities, the Kerala Polytechnic Final Rank List 2026 has been prepared after incorporating all valid corrections submitted by applicants during the designated correction window. The final merit list will serve as the basis for the first round of seat allotment to diploma programmes offered by government and aided polytechnic colleges across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the publication of the final rank list, the correction process will also conclude. The authorities have clarified that no further requests for modifications or revisions to the merit list will be accepted after its release.

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to view their allotment status:

  1. Visit the official website at www.polyadmission.org.
  2. Click on the Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026 link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the application number and other required login credentials.
  4. Click on the Submit button.
  5. The allotted college and other admission details will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

Documents Required

Candidates allotted seats in the first round will have to report to their respective polytechnic colleges with the following documents for verification:

  • Kerala Polytechnic Allotment Letter
  • Final Rank List/Rank Card
  • Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Income Certificate (if applicable)
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Valid government-issued photo identity proof
  • Fee payment receipt, wherever applicable

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready and regularly visit the official admission portal for updates on the allotment process and reporting schedule.

Last updated on 29 Jun 2026
13:12 PM
Kerala government polytechnics seat allotment
Similar stories
IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi PhD Admissions 2026: Special Drive for SC, ST Students Ongoing; Check Seat . . .

Tamil Nadu government

TNEA Rank List 2026 Delayed; Merit List to Be Released on July 1; Check Updates

Bihar government

Patna Extends School Closure for Pre-School to Class 8 Amid Ongoing Heatwave; Revised. . .

WBJEE 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026 Date Announced, Registration Begins Tomorrow - Check Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi PhD Admissions 2026: Special Drive for SC, ST Students Ongoing; Check Seat . . .

Tamil Nadu government

TNEA Rank List 2026 Delayed; Merit List to Be Released on July 1; Check Updates

Bihar government

Patna Extends School Closure for Pre-School to Class 8 Amid Ongoing Heatwave; Revised. . .

WBJEE 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026 Date Announced, Registration Begins Tomorrow - Check Schedule

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Class 12 OSM Row: Vedant Srivastava Re-evaluation Result Sparks Fresh Debate; De. . .

TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Counselling Begins Soon - Complete Schedule for LLB, LLM Admis. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality