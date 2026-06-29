Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment 2026 Result Likely Today; Check Official Updates

Summary The first allotment list will be published along with the final rank list on the official admission portal, polyadmission.org According to the admission authorities, the Kerala Polytechnic Final Rank List 2026 has been prepared after incorporating all valid corrections submitted by applicants during the designated correction window

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Kerala is expected to announce the Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026 today, June 29, according to media reports. The first allotment list will be published along with the final rank list on the official admission portal, polyadmission.org.

Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status by logging in with their application credentials on the official website.

According to the admission authorities, the Kerala Polytechnic Final Rank List 2026 has been prepared after incorporating all valid corrections submitted by applicants during the designated correction window. The final merit list will serve as the basis for the first round of seat allotment to diploma programmes offered by government and aided polytechnic colleges across the state.

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With the publication of the final rank list, the correction process will also conclude. The authorities have clarified that no further requests for modifications or revisions to the merit list will be accepted after its release.

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to view their allotment status:

Visit the official website at www.polyadmission.org. Click on the Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment Result 2026 link on the homepage. Enter the application number and other required login credentials. Click on the Submit button. The allotted college and other admission details will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

Documents Required

Candidates allotted seats in the first round will have to report to their respective polytechnic colleges with the following documents for verification:

Kerala Polytechnic Allotment Letter

Final Rank List/Rank Card

Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs

Valid government-issued photo identity proof

Fee payment receipt, wherever applicable

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready and regularly visit the official admission portal for updates on the allotment process and reporting schedule.