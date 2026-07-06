Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised Date Here

Summary The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the Karnataka Police Civil Constable Recruitment 2026. The Karnataka Police Civil Constable Recruitment Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 12.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the Karnataka Police Civil Constable Recruitment 2026. Applicants can now submit their forms until July 8 through the official KEA recruitment portal.

According to the official notification, the authority also received requests from candidates seeking an opportunity to rectify errors in their already submitted application forms. Taking these concerns into consideration, KEA has announced that a dedicated application correction window will be made available from July 10 to July 13. During this period, registered candidates will be able to edit and update incorrect information entered in their application forms before the recruitment process moves to the next stage.

The Karnataka Police Civil Constable Recruitment Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 12. Through this recruitment drive, the Karnataka Police Department aims to fill a total of 3,395 Civil Police Constable vacancies across the state.

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As per the prescribed eligibility criteria, candidates who have passed Class 12, Pre-University Course (PUC), or an equivalent examination conducted by recognised boards such as CBSE, ISC, or any other state board are eligible to apply. The minimum age required for all applicants is 18 years. For candidates belonging to the general category, the upper age limit is 33 years. Meanwhile, applicants from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Category-I, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B communities are eligible to apply up to the age of 35 years. Candidates from tribal communities residing in Karnataka's forest regions have been granted an upper age limit of 36 years.

KEA has advised all eligible candidates to submit their applications before the revised deadline, make use of the correction facility if required, and regularly visit the official website for the latest recruitment updates and examination-related announcements.