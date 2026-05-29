KTET Rectified Answer Key 2026 Released for December 2025 Session; Response Sheet Out

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on February 21 and 23, 2026 can now access the revised answer keys for all four categories online The revised answer key was issued after the examination authority reviewed objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the rectified answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2025 session on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on February 21 and 23, 2026 can now access the revised answer keys for all four categories online.

The revised answer key was issued after the examination authority reviewed objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. Following scrutiny of the submitted challenges, corrected responses have now been published for Categories I, II, III, and IV.

Category I of the KTET examination is conducted for candidates aspiring to teach Lower Primary classes from Classes 1 to 5, while Category II is meant for Upper Primary classes from Classes 6 to 8. Category III applies to High School classes from Classes 9 to 12, and Category IV is designed for Language Teachers and Specialist Teachers.

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According to the official notification, candidates can download the revised answer key PDF from the KTET portal by selecting their respective category. The answer key status on the website has been marked as “released.”

The KTET December 2025 examinations were conducted in pen-and-paper mode across various centres in Kerala. The rectified answer key was officially released on March 9, 2026.

Candidates can use the revised answer key to compare their responses and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the final results.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the revised answer key for score calculation and further admission or recruitment processes.