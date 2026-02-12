KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released for December 2025 Session at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Download Link Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in The KTET December 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 21 and February 23, 2026, at various centres across the state

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Hall Ticket 2026 for the December 2025 session. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET December 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 21 and February 23, 2026, at various centres across the state.

Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the KTET Hall Ticket 2026 along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre for verification purposes. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card and ID proof.

The KTET examination is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers in lower primary, upper primary, and high school classes in Kerala.

KTET Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card:

Visit the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link under the KTET December 2025 section Enter the application number, application ID, and select the category The KTET Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities immediately.