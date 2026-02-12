Kerala KTET

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released for December 2025 Session at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
12:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in
The KTET December 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 21 and February 23, 2026, at various centres across the state

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Hall Ticket 2026 for the December 2025 session. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET December 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 21 and February 23, 2026, at various centres across the state.

Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the KTET Hall Ticket 2026 along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre for verification purposes. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card and ID proof.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KTET examination is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers in lower primary, upper primary, and high school classes in Kerala.

KTET Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card:

  1. Visit the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link under the KTET December 2025 section
  3. Enter the application number, application ID, and select the category
  4. The KTET Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities immediately.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2026
12:44 PM
Kerala KTET KTET Admit Card
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Announces Major Evaluation Reforms, Schools to Relieve Teachers Ahead of Board E. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Reschedules MTS Examination 2025 at Three Centres in Uttar Pradesh; New Date Anno. . .

UPSC 2026

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Eligib. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for PCM and PCB Groups - Revised Date Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Announces Major Evaluation Reforms, Schools to Relieve Teachers Ahead of Board E. . .

UPSC 2026

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Eligib. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Reschedules MTS Examination 2025 at Three Centres in Uttar Pradesh; New Date Anno. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for PCM and PCB Groups - Revised Date Her. . .

Goa Institute of Management

Inception 2026 at Goa Institute of Management Promises Two Days of Art, Music and Fas. . .

Birla Divya Jyoti Nirmaan 2.0
Birla Divya Jyoti School

Students enjoy holistic growth & a space to create

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality