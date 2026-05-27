Kerala KTET

KTET Result 2026 Announced: Check Kerala TET Category-Wise Scorecard Details and Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2026
09:16 AM

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Summary
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) result for the December 2025 session.
Candidates can now access and download their scorecards online through the official website.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially announced the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) result for the December 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the KTET examinations conducted on February 21 and February 23, 2026, can now access and download their scorecards online through the official website (ktet.kerala.gov.in).

The results have been declared for all four categories of the examination — Categories I, II, III, and IV. Candidates are required to enter their registration number and date of birth to check and download their KTET 2026 scorecards.

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Candidates can access their results through the official portal. To check the result, applicants need to visit the homepage and click on the “KTET Result” link. After selecting the relevant category, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth before submitting the details. The scorecard will then be displayed on the screen, which candidates can download and save for future reference.

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The KTET scorecard contains several important details related to the examination and candidate performance. These include the candidate’s name, gender, roll number, KTET category, marks secured, qualifying status, and other examination-related information. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and immediately contact the concerned authorities in case of any discrepancies or errors.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted to assess the eligibility and teaching aptitude of candidates seeking teaching positions in schools across the state. The examination serves as an essential qualification criterion for recruitment in government and aided schools in Kerala.

Candidates who successfully qualify for the KTET examination will become eligible to apply for teaching vacancies in the Kerala government and aided educational institutions. However, authorities have clarified that qualifying for the examination alone does not guarantee employment. Recruitment processes may also involve additional selection stages such as interviews, written recruitment examinations, or other evaluation procedures conducted by the appointing authorities.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 27 May 2026
09:17 AM
Kerala KTET Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Result
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