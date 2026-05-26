Kerala LSS USS Result 2026 Announced for CM Kids Scholarship - Direct Link, Eligibility Marks Here

Summary The Kerala Public Examination Section has officially declared the CM Kids LSS USS Scholarship Result 2026. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to download the scorecard online.

The Kerala Public Examination Section has officially declared the CM Kids LSS USS Scholarship Result 2026. Students who appeared for the scholarship examinations can now access their results through the official websites. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to download the scorecard online.

The scholarship examination was conducted for two different categories of students under Kerala’s educational assistance initiative. The Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) examination was held for Class 4 students, while the Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examination was conducted for students studying in Class 7. The scholarship programme aims to identify academically talented students from government and aided schools and provide them with financial support for continuing education.

Students can check and download their results from the official portal — bpekerala.in.

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To access the Kerala LSS USS Scholarship Result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the result section available on the homepage. After selecting the respective LSS or USS result link, students must enter their registration number, date of birth, and other required credentials. Once submitted, the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and keep a printed copy of the scorecard for future admission and scholarship-related purposes.

The Kerala LSS Scholarship Examination for Class 4 students was conducted on February 26, 2026, across various examination centres in the state. A large number of students from government and aided schools participated in the examination organised under the CM Kids scholarship assistance programme. Candidates who qualify in the examination will receive annual financial assistance of ₹1,000 as part of the scholarship benefits.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also released the qualifying criteria for the scholarship examinations. For the LSS examination, the maximum marks allotted were 80, while students must secure at least 48 marks to become eligible for scholarship benefits. In the USS examination, conducted for a total of 90 marks, candidates need to score a minimum of 63 marks to qualify.

Students obtaining the prescribed cut-off marks or higher in their respective examinations will be considered eligible for the scholarship scheme. The scholarship programme continues to play an important role in encouraging meritorious students at the school level by offering financial support and academic recognition.

Find the direct download link here.