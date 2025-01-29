Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins Tomorrow- Details Here

Summary The Kerala NEET PG round 3 counselling registration and choice filling process will commence tomorrow January 30, for round 3 candidates As per the Kerala NEET PG round 3 merit list, the number of candidates who have been declared ‘not qualified’ has increased from 12 to 16 in the final rank list

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations uploaded the Kerala NEET PG final state merit list 2024 for the round 3 counselling. The Kerala NEET PG round 3 counselling registration and choice filling process will commence tomorrow January 30, for round 3 candidates. Interested candidates can visit the official website and register for round 3 counselling.

As per the Kerala NEET PG round 3 merit list, the number of candidates who have been declared ‘not qualified’ has increased from 12 to 16 in the final rank list. Of the total 5,797 candidates who have been selected to participate in the state counselling process, the results of 71 candidates have been withheld. The number of eligible candidates has been reduced in the final merit list to 5,710. “List of eligible candidates under Service quota will be published when the NBEMS provides the State Specific Merit List,” read the official notice.

Seats in various government medical colleges, private self-financing medical colleges and RCC in the Kerala NEET PG round 3 counselling. Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 and 2, but chose to resign from the seat or upgrade, will be able to get their TC from the college by February 2.

It must be noted that based on the choices filled, seat availability, and NEET PG state merit rank, the Kerala NEET PG round 3 seat allotment results will be declared on February 5.