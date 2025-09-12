Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins for State Quota Seats; Apply Till September 22

Summary Interested candidates can access the prospectus and application form on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in The last date to submit applications for the Round 1 counselling is September 22, 2025

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has opened the application window for Kerala NEET PG 2025 counselling for state quota seats in government medical colleges, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Thiruvananthapuram, and private self-financing medical colleges. Interested candidates can access the prospectus and application form on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The last date to submit applications for the Round 1 counselling is September 22, 2025. Candidates are advised to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution For Previous Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Medical Colleges: 884 seats

RCC Thiruvananthapuram: 16 seats

Private Self-financing Medical Colleges: 681 seats

The total number of seats for the 2025-26 session is expected to be similar, pending final approval.

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Bond Policy

In a significant policy update, CEE Kerala has implemented stricter service bond rules for NEET PG candidates:

Candidates who discontinue their postgraduate medical course after admission will be required to pay back all government expenses incurred during their training, plus a penalty of ₹50 lakh.

Students must execute two service bonds on stamp paper worth ₹200 at the time of joining their allotted course.

This move aims to curb mid-course dropouts and ensure that government-funded medical seats are optimally utilized.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Application Deadline for Round 1: September 22, 2025

Counselling Portal: cee.kerala.gov.in

Candidates seeking admission under the Kerala state quota are advised to carefully read the official prospectus and understand the bond conditions before applying. The seat allotment will be based on NEET PG 2025 scores and eligibility criteria as defined by the state medical authorities.