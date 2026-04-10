KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026 Out Now; Admissions Delayed in Some States - Selection List Here

Summary The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has officially released the provisional selection list for Class 1 admissions for the academic session 2026–27. However, the process has witnessed minor disruptions in certain regions due to the ongoing General Elections.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has officially released the provisional selection list for Class 1 admissions for the academic session 2026–27. Alongside this, the Balvatika lottery results were declared on April 8, 2026, marking a crucial step in the admission process across Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide.

The selection results have been published in the form of a provisional admission list along with a waiting list, enabling parents to check their child’s admission status. However, the process has witnessed minor disruptions in certain regions due to the ongoing General Elections. As a result, the admission lists for states such as Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry have been delayed and are now scheduled to be released today, April 10, 2026.

Parents can access the selection list through the official KVS website and the dedicated admission portal. Authorities have advised guardians to download and retain a copy of the result for future reference. The admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas is conducted through a computerised lottery system to ensure transparency and fairness. After the closure of the registration window on April 2, applications were categorised under various quotas, including Right to Education (RTE), service quota for government employees, and constitutional reservation categories.

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To download the KVS Class 1 provisional selection list, parents should visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in, navigate to the “Admissions 2026–27” section, and click on the Class 1 provisional list link. After selecting the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya, they can download the PDF and search for their child’s name or application number.

Candidates whose names appear in the provisional list are required to complete document verification at the allotted Kendriya Vidyalaya. Failure to complete this step within the stipulated timeframe may result in the seat being offered to candidates from the waiting list.

KVS is expected to release additional admission lists in phases depending on the availability of vacant seats. Parents, especially those with children on the waiting list, are encouraged to regularly monitor official updates to stay informed about further rounds.

Parents are advised to stay updated through official sources for the latest information regarding KVS admissions 2026.

Find the direct selection list here.