IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Announces UCEED and CEED 2027 Exam Date; Test in a Single Shift

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 May 2026
15:46 PM

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Summary
Both exams will be conducted on January 17, 2027, in a single shift across the country
IIT Bombay has stated that the remaining important dates, including registration timelines and detailed schedules for both examinations, will be released by October 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the examination schedule for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2027) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED 2027). Both exams will be conducted on January 17, 2027, in a single shift across the country.

UCEED is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at institutes including:

  • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
  • Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
  • Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  • Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
  • Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
  • Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur
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CEED is conducted for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes across various IITs.

IIT Bombay has stated that the remaining important dates, including registration timelines and detailed schedules for both examinations, will be released by October 2026.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for:

  • UCEED 2027 through the official portal uceed.iitb.ac.in
  • CEED 2027 through ceed.iitb.ac.in

Applications will require submission of the prescribed registration fee.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official portals for updates regarding eligibility, syllabus, and examination guidelines.

Last updated on 25 May 2026
15:52 PM
IIT Bombay UCEED CEED
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