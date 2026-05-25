CBSE Faces Fresh Questions Over OSM System After Student Alleges Physics Answer Sheet Mismatch

Summary According to the student, the discrepancy became evident after his family and teachers compared the Physics paper with his English and Computer Science answer sheets The student also questioned the transparency and reliability of the OSM system introduced by CBSE for digital evaluation and scanned-copy access

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing renewed scrutiny over its post-result processes after a Class XII student alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded under his roll number during the photocopy access process did not belong to him.

The allegation, shared publicly on social media platform X, has intensified concerns surrounding the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system amid ongoing complaints related to portal crashes, payment glitches and blurred scanned copies following the declaration of CBSE Class XII results earlier this month.

The student, identified as Vedant Shrivastava, stated that the handwriting, answer presentation and writing style in the uploaded Physics answer sheet were completely different from his own.

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According to the student, the discrepancy became evident after his family and teachers compared the Physics paper with his English and Computer Science answer sheets.

“The Physics answer sheet sent by CBSE is not my answer sheet at all. I know this is not my handwriting and it did not have the questions I attempted,” the student wrote on X.

He further claimed that while the English and Computer Science answer sheets clearly matched his handwriting and writing pattern, the Physics copy appeared to belong to another candidate entirely.

“The handwriting style, letter formation, spacing, slant, sentence flow — everything is different. This is not a minor variation. It is completely different writing,” he stated.

Vedant alleged that the mismatch may have affected his aggregate marks and eligibility criteria.

“I am awarded 50% marks for the answers written by some other student. Where is my real answer sheet? Where are my real marks? Because of that I am not getting 75% in PCM aggregate,” he wrote.

The student also questioned the transparency and reliability of the OSM system introduced by CBSE for digital evaluation and scanned-copy access.

“CBSE said OSM would improve transparency and fairness. But if answer sheets themselves are getting mismatched, then how are students supposed to trust this process?” he said.

He urged the board to verify his original physical answer sheet, audit the scanning and tagging process and investigate whether answer sheets were exchanged during digitisation.

The latest allegation comes at a time when several CBSE Class XII students across the country have reported issues related to:

portal crashes during photocopy access

delayed availability of scanned answer sheets

payment deductions

evaluation discrepancies

The student also claimed in a later social media post that media outlet ABP News informed him that CBSE would take “necessary actions” regarding the matter.

CBSE has not yet issued any official public statement specifically responding to the allegation.