Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Tomorrow at 3pm; Know Alternative Ways to Check Marksheet

Summary The DHSE Kerala Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 6 to March 28, 2026 The result link will be activated at 3 pm on the official website

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is set to announce the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 tomorrow, May 26, for more than 4.5 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations this year.

The DHSE Kerala Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 6 to March 28, 2026. The result link will be activated at 3 pm on the official website.

Students will also be able to access their results through:

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Digilocker

SMS services

Mobile applications

School-wise result portals

The original marksheets will be distributed later through respective schools.

Last year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results were declared on May 22, 2025, at 3 pm. The overall pass percentage recorded in the examination stood at 77.81%.

Kerala DHSE Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official website Click on the link titled “Kerala DHSE Results 2026” Enter roll number and date of birth Click on the “Submit” button The DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will appear on the screen Download or print a copy for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while checking results online.