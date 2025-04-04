KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Details here

Summary Candidates who have applied for the exam can make changes to the KEAM 2025 application form by visiting the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in The admit cards for candidates appearing for the engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations will be released on the website on April 4

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala opened the application correction window for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2025 today, April 4. Candidates who have applied for the exam can make changes to the KEAM 2025 application form by visiting the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes in the photo, signature, and Class 10 certificate uploaded to the online application by clicking the menu ‘Memo details’ provided on the profile page. The admit cards for candidates appearing for the engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations will be released on the website on April 4.

“Admit cards for engineering, pharmacy entrance examinations will not be issued to those candidates who have not rectified the defects in their photo, signature, 10th certificate within the stipulated time,” read the official notice.

As per the schedule, the KEAM 2025 exam will be held on April 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The KEAM 2025 result is scheduled to be declared on or before May 10.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.