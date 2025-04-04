KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Apr 2025
17:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have applied for the exam can make changes to the KEAM 2025 application form by visiting the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in
The admit cards for candidates appearing for the engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations will be released on the website on April 4

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala opened the application correction window for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2025 today, April 4. Candidates who have applied for the exam can make changes to the KEAM 2025 application form by visiting the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes in the photo, signature, and Class 10 certificate uploaded to the online application by clicking the menu ‘Memo details’ provided on the profile page. The admit cards for candidates appearing for the engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations will be released on the website on April 4.

“Admit cards for engineering, pharmacy entrance examinations will not be issued to those candidates who have not rectified the defects in their photo, signature, 10th certificate within the stipulated time,” read the official notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the schedule, the KEAM 2025 exam will be held on April 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The KEAM 2025 result is scheduled to be declared on or before May 10.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Apr 2025
17:13 PM
KEAM 2025 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) application open
Similar stories
MAH CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card for PCB Group OUT at mahacet.org- Get Direct Link to Download. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025: Application without late fee ends today- Know important dates here

Results out

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Expected to Issue AP Inter Results 20. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result & Final Answer Key Update - Score and Merit List Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MAH CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Admit Card for PCB Group OUT at mahacet.org- Get Direct Link to Download. . .

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025: Application without late fee ends today- Know important dates here

IIM Shillong

IIM Shillong Expands Global Reach with Five New International Collaborations

Results out

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Expected to Issue AP Inter Results 20. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result & Final Answer Key Update - Score and Merit List Details

TANCET 2025

TANCET Answer Key 2025 Out Now - Download Link and Updated Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality