KEA Extends Deadline For Karnataka DCET 2025 Final Round Option Entry- Check Fresh Dates Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) extended the deadline for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET 2025) candidates to pay the caution deposit and enter their options for the third and final round of seat allotment.

As per the schedule, candidates can now pay the caution deposit and enter their options till August 18, 2025. Earlier, the last date to pay the Karnataka DCET 2025 caution money and to exercise the option entry was August 16. The provisional Karnataka DCET final round seat allotment results 2025 will be announced on August 19 after 4 pm.

The final seat allotment result will be declared on August 20. Candidates allotted a seat in the Karnataka DCET final round 2025 can download challans between August 21 and August 24. The fee payment window will remain open till August 25, during banking hours. Candidates can download their confirmation slips from August 21 to August 25, after fee payment.

“After the declaration of seat allotment results, candidates must compulsorily join the allotted college. There will be no option to cancel the seat. Hence, candidates are advised to carefully enter their preferred options in order of priority," read the official notice.

The last date to report to the allotted colleges with all original documents is August 26.

KEA has stated that candidates will have to compulsorily join the allotted institution, as cancellation of seats will not be permitted. Failure to report will result in forfeiture of the caution deposit along with a penalty as per the rules.