Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025 Released- Link to Download Here

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University issued the Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results today, August 18, 2025. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process for admission to four year BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed and 2 year B.Ed courses can check and download the allotment order from the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

As per the official schedule, the window to deposit the remaining admission fee of Rs 22,000 will be open from August 18 to 23, 2025. Candidates must report at the allotted colleges between August 18 and 25, 2025.

Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Direct Link

Rajasthan PTET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in On the home page, click on the link titled, “Print Allotment Order” Enter your credentials to login, and submit Check the allotment result displayed on the screen Download the allotment result Keep a printout of the same for future reference