Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: KEA to Issue Revised Round 2 Seat Allotment; Details

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that it will release a revised seat allotment result for Round 2 of Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025. KEA clarified that once the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) publishes the Round 2 All India Quota (AIQ) allotment results, candidates who secure seats through central counselling will be permitted to withdraw from the state counselling process at no extra cost.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that it will release a revised seat allotment result for Round 2 of Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025, factoring in additional medical seats recently approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

KEA clarified that once the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) publishes the Round 2 All India Quota (AIQ) allotment results, candidates who secure seats through central counselling will be permitted to withdraw from the state counselling process at no extra cost. Following this, the final seat allotment result for Karnataka will be declared.

In preparation for Round 2, KEA had extended the deadline for candidates to modify, reorder, or add new college choices until September 9, 2025, after adding fresh seats to the matrix. Applicants were required to deposit a caution fee of ₹10,000 to confirm their participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, KEA included 400 new MBBS seats in various medical colleges across Karnataka, boosting opportunities for aspirants ahead of the revised allotment. The provisional seat allotment list for Round 2 had earlier been released on August 29, 2025.

This year, KEA has also introduced changes in the counselling rules. Choice-2 candidates are no longer required to pay the full fee upfront if the allotted course costs ₹12 lakh or more. However, those who choose to cancel their seats will face a penalty of ₹2 lakh or the advance course fee. Additionally, the authority has issued a strict warning that criminal proceedings will be initiated against candidates found submitting fake documents.