Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Commence Karnataka PGCET 2026 Registrations from March 23; Check Important Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2026
18:48 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates will be able to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2026 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
According to the schedule released by KEA, the last date to submit the application form is April 8, 2026

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced that the online application process for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 will commence from March 23.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2026 through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the schedule released by KEA, the last date to submit the application form is April 8, 2026, by 11:59 pm, while the fee payment window will remain open until April 10.

The application fee for General and OBC category candidates has been set at ₹700, whereas candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories will be required to pay ₹500.

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The entrance examination for ME and MTech programmes is scheduled to be held on May 23, 2026, in a single shift. Meanwhile, exams for MBA and MCA programmes will take place on May 24 in two shifts. The test will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets, with sessions scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates seeking admission through PGCET must hold a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. However, a relaxation to 45% has been provided for candidates belonging to Karnataka’s SC and ST categories.

The Karnataka PGCET is a key gateway for admission into postgraduate programmes across engineering, management, and computer applications in institutions across the state. The commencement of registrations marks the beginning of the admission process for the 2026 academic session.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2026
18:49 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka PGCET 2026
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