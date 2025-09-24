Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Close KSET 2025 Registration Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Exam on November 2

Posted on 24 Sep 2025
13:34 PM

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 on September 24, 2025. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Assistant Professor eligibility exam must complete their applications before the deadline via the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee is September 25, 2025. The examination will be conducted on November 2, 2025.

KSET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have secured a minimum of:

  • 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master’s degree or equivalent examination for the General category, and
  • 50% marks for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PWD), Transgender, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) (including Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB).

The qualifying degree must be from a university or institution recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, and should be in the subjects opted for the KSET examination.

KSET 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KSET 2025 registration link available under admission link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your registration is done

5. Login to the account and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Candidates belonging to General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB category and other state candidates will have to pay the exam fee of Rs 1000. Cat I, SC, ST, PwD and Transgender candidates will have to pay exam fee of Rs 700.

KSET 2025 Registration: Direct Link

Candidates are urged to complete their registration and fee payment well before the deadline to avoid last-minute hassles. For further details and updates, visit the official KEA website regularly.

Last updated on 24 Sep 2025
13:36 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority Registration Date KSET 2025
