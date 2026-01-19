KCET 2026

KEA Revises KCET 2026 Registration Dates; Application Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jan 2026
14:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The last date to submit the application form has been extended to February 17, 2026
The exam authority has also removed the previously announced KCET 2026 exam dates from its official website

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has once again revised the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 registration dates. As per the updated schedule, the KCET 2026 application form will open today, and candidates can fill it out through the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form has been extended to February 17, 2026.

The exam authority has also removed the previously announced KCET 2026 exam dates from its official website. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for May 25 and 26, with admit cards to be released on May 1 and results declared on June 30. Revised dates for the examination are yet to be announced.

The Karnataka UGCET 2026 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses, including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and allied programmes, offered by colleges across Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee varies based on category and domicile status:

  • Karnataka candidates (GM, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B): Rs 500
  • Karnataka SC, ST, and Category 1 candidates: Rs 250
  • Candidates from outside Karnataka: Rs 750
  • Candidates applying from outside India: Rs 5,000

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline and keep a copy of the confirmation receipt for future reference.

Last updated on 19 Jan 2026
14:50 PM
KCET 2026 Karnataka Examination Authority
Similar stories
JEE

NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Hall Ticket for January 28–29 Exams Shortly; Check Upd. . .

Punjab government

PSSSB Releases Answer Key for Group C Recruitment 2025; Objection Window Closes Tomor. . .

ICAI CA Exam

ICAI Revises CA Inter Exam 2026 Schedule; Paper 5 Postponed- Know Revised Dates Here

school closure

Schools Reopen in Most States After Winter Break; Closures Continue in Some Regions o. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Conclave

Amity University Kolkata to Host Amity Global Leadership Conclave 2026 on Innovation,. . .

college events

Brainware University Hosts AgriBio–AI Connect 2026 to Explore AI-Driven Innovations. . .

JEE

NTA to Release JEE Main 2026 Hall Ticket for January 28–29 Exams Shortly; Check Upd. . .

Punjab government

PSSSB Releases Answer Key for Group C Recruitment 2025; Objection Window Closes Tomor. . .

school closure

Schools Reopen in Most States After Winter Break; Closures Continue in Some Regions o. . .

ICAI CA Exam

ICAI Revises CA Inter Exam 2026 Schedule; Paper 5 Postponed- Know Revised Dates Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality