KEA Revises KCET 2026 Registration Dates; Application Window Open

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has once again revised the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 registration dates. As per the updated schedule, the KCET 2026 application form will open today, and candidates can fill it out through the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form has been extended to February 17, 2026.

The exam authority has also removed the previously announced KCET 2026 exam dates from its official website. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for May 25 and 26, with admit cards to be released on May 1 and results declared on June 30. Revised dates for the examination are yet to be announced.

The Karnataka UGCET 2026 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses, including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and allied programmes, offered by colleges across Karnataka.

The application fee varies based on category and domicile status:

Karnataka candidates (GM, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B): Rs 500

Karnataka SC, ST, and Category 1 candidates: Rs 250

Candidates from outside Karnataka: Rs 750

Candidates applying from outside India: Rs 5,000

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline and keep a copy of the confirmation receipt for future reference.