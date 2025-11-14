KEA Releases Revised KSET 2025 Answer Key; No Changes in Seven Subjects

Summary According to the authority, no changes have been made to the answer keys of seven subjects, as no objections were received for these The revised keys have been issued after a panel of subject experts reviewed all objections raised by candidates for paper 1 and 26 other subjects

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the revised answer key for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 on its official website, kea.karnataka.gov.in. According to the authority, no changes have been made to the answer keys of seven subjects, as no objections were received for these.

In an official notification, KEA stated, “Except for those questions for which objections were received and revised key answers are now published, the remaining key answers of KSET-2025 will remain the same as those published on 04.11.2025 on the authority’s website.” The revised keys have been issued after a panel of subject experts reviewed all objections raised by candidates for paper 1 and 26 other subjects.

KSET 2025: Subjects with no changes

ADVERTISEMENT

KEA confirmed that the following seven subjects received no objections, and therefore, their answer keys remain unchanged:

Environmental Sciences (29)

Home Science (30)

Electronic Science (31)

Earth Sciences (32)

Performing Arts (39)

Music (40)

Visual Arts (41)

The KSET 2025 provisional answer key was originally published on November 4 for 33 subjects across paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates were allowed to submit grievances until November 5. The examination was conducted on November 2 for the recruitment of assistant professors in Karnataka colleges and universities.

With the revised answer keys now available, candidates can evaluate their performance and await further updates on the results and qualifying cutoffs.