KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Out - Submit Objections Ahead of Final Result

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Sep 2025
09:14 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional results of the third round of KCET 2025 seat allotment.
KEA has clarified that the result is provisional and candidates cannot claim admission to the colleges based on this list.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional results of the third round of KCET 2025 seat allotment. Candidates who took part in the counselling can check their status by visiting the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the provisional allotment was released on September 10, 2025, following the addition of seats in some existing medical colleges and the inclusion of new medical and dental colleges. This round also allowed candidates to enter options for medical, dental, engineering, and other professional courses. The choices submitted until September 9, 2025, 8 AM were considered for this allotment.

KEA has clarified that the result is provisional and candidates cannot claim admission to the colleges based on this list. Those with objections regarding the process, such as entered options or cut-off discrepancies, may raise their concerns by emailing keauthority-ka@nic.in before 11 AM on September 11, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, candidates allotted seats in Engineering, Architecture, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Science, Nursing, Pharmacy, Allied Health Sciences, Yoga & Naturopathy, Physiotherapy and related courses must report to their respective colleges by September 13, 2025. They are required to pay the prescribed fee and download the seat confirmation slip. Any caution deposit or fee paid in earlier rounds will be adjusted in this allotment.

Last updated on 11 Sep 2025
09:15 AM
KCET 2025 Karnataka Common Entrance Test Karnataka Examinations Authority KCET Counselling seat allotment
Similar stories
Jammu And Kashmir

Schools Reopen in Jammu After Two-Week Closure Due to Floods and Landslides

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Out, Acceptance Fee Rs 1,000 for New Allottees

Staff Selection Commission

SSC SI 2024: Medical and Document Verification Schedule Announced; Details Here

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens Registration for JECA, JELET 2025 Exams; Apply by September 17

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Shri Shikshayatan School

Shri Shikshayatan School Gears Up for ‘Words on Wings 2025’ Literary Fest!

Jammu And Kashmir

Schools Reopen in Jammu After Two-Week Closure Due to Floods and Landslides

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Out, Acceptance Fee Rs 1,000 for New Allottees

Staff Selection Commission

SSC SI 2024: Medical and Document Verification Schedule Announced; Details Here

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens Registration for JECA, JELET 2025 Exams; Apply by September 17

Swayam

‘AI for All’ 2.0: IIT Madras expands SWAYAM Plus Free AI Courses to School Teache. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality