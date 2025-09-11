KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Seat Allotment Out - Submit Objections Ahead of Final Result

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional results of the third round of KCET 2025 seat allotment. KEA has clarified that the result is provisional and candidates cannot claim admission to the colleges based on this list.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the provisional results of the third round of KCET 2025 seat allotment. Candidates who took part in the counselling can check their status by visiting the official portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the provisional allotment was released on September 10, 2025, following the addition of seats in some existing medical colleges and the inclusion of new medical and dental colleges. This round also allowed candidates to enter options for medical, dental, engineering, and other professional courses. The choices submitted until September 9, 2025, 8 AM were considered for this allotment.

KEA has clarified that the result is provisional and candidates cannot claim admission to the colleges based on this list. Those with objections regarding the process, such as entered options or cut-off discrepancies, may raise their concerns by emailing keauthority-ka@nic.in before 11 AM on September 11, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, candidates allotted seats in Engineering, Architecture, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Science, Nursing, Pharmacy, Allied Health Sciences, Yoga & Naturopathy, Physiotherapy and related courses must report to their respective colleges by September 13, 2025. They are required to pay the prescribed fee and download the seat confirmation slip. Any caution deposit or fee paid in earlier rounds will be adjusted in this allotment.