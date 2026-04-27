KCET Answer Key 2026 Out - KEA Opens Objection Window for All Subjects; Link Here

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2026. The answer keys are made available on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2026, enabling candidates to assess their performance and estimate their scores. The answer keys are made available on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download subject-wise answer keys for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. The release of the provisional answer key plays a crucial role in helping students verify their responses and identify any discrepancies before the final results are declared.

To access the KCET 2026 answer key, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the relevant link for the provisional answer key on the homepage. They can then select the subject-specific answer keys and download the PDF files for reference. The answer keys are available for all 16 sets of question papers, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all candidates.

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Along with the answer key, the KEA has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies they may find. Students must submit their objections through the official portal by 5 PM on April 30, 2026. While raising objections, candidates are required to provide valid supporting documents in PDF format to substantiate their claims.

The authority has clarified that all submitted objections will be reviewed carefully. Based on the evaluation, a final answer key will be prepared and released. The results of KCET 2026 are expected to be announced in the first week of May, following the completion of the objection review process.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer key within the stipulated timeframe and raise objections, if any, before the deadline, as no requests will be entertained after the specified date.

Find the direct objection submission link here.