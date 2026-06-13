KCET Counselling 2026 Update: Verification Slips Released by KEA, Download Link Here

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the verification slip for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now access and download the document by logging in through the designated portal.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the verification slip for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2026 on its official website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in). Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now access and download the document by logging in through the designated portal using their login credentials.

The verification slip is an important document in the KCET admission process, as it confirms that a candidate’s academic and personal information has been successfully verified by the authorities. This includes validation of educational qualifications, category details, reservation claims, and other information submitted during the application process. Only candidates whose details have been verified and approved will be eligible to participate in the subsequent counselling and seat allotment rounds.

According to KEA, the KCET 2026 verification slip contains several key details that candidates must carefully review. These include the candidate’s CET number, name, gender, course applied for, verified caste and category information, verification status, and a list of documents that may be required during counselling. The slip also carries a QR code that can be used for login-related purposes and a secret key that plays a crucial role during the counselling process.

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Candidates are advised to thoroughly check all details mentioned on the verification slip after downloading it. Any discrepancy in personal information, category status, or educational details should be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities immediately to avoid complications during admissions.

To download the KCET 2026 verification slip, candidates need to visit the official KEA portal and select the verification slip link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, including the application number and password, candidates can submit the details and access the document. Once displayed on the screen, the verification slip should be downloaded and preserved for future use.

KCET 2026 was conducted for admission to a wide range of undergraduate and professional programmes offered by government, aided, and private institutions across Karnataka. The entrance examination serves as a gateway for students seeking admission to courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, agriculture, and several other professional disciplines.

Find the direct download link here.