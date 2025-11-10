Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Seat Allotment Out - Payment & Confirmation Slip Download Begins

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round seat allotment results for postgraduate admissions. Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 final round seat allotment results for postgraduate admissions. Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

To view the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 3 seat allotment result, candidates need to enter their CET number and captcha code on the result portal.

Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link titled ‘Final Round Final Seat Allotment Result.’

Enter your CET number and captcha code.

Click on the Check icon to view the result.

Download and save the allotment result for future reference.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 3 must report to their allotted colleges by November 13, 2025 (up to 5.30 PM). The admission fee amount will be specified in the allotment letter. A caution deposit of ₹25,000 will be adjusted against the total fee at the time of payment.

After payment, candidates should download the confirmation slip and carry it along with the claim slip, KEA PGCET scorecard, and required documents while reporting to the college. Failure to report or pay the fee within the deadline will result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 counselling process is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch programmes across government, private, and affiliated institutions in Karnataka.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.