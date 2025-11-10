AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Download Link Active Now! Check Result Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Nov 2025
10:24 AM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has finally activated the AP EAMCET 2025 BiPC seat allotment result link for the final round. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025 under the BiPC stream can now check their allotment status on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. According to the official schedule, the results were supposed to be declared on November 7; however, due to a maintenance activity, candidates were unable to access the counselling website and access their allotment details and letter.

Due to Maintainance Activity, Website will be unavailable from 07.11.2025 7:00 PM Onwards to 09.11.2025 12:00 PM,” the official website announced.

Download Guide

  • Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR.
  • Click on the “Download of Allotment Order” link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your credentials.
  • Download the allotment result and take a printout for future reference.

To access the allotment result, candidates need to log in using their hall ticket number and date of birth. The result includes crucial details such as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, rank, caste category, allotted college and course, quota category, and admission fee.

As per the schedule, candidates must report to their allotted colleges by November 12, 2025, after confirming their seats online and downloading the allotment letter. They must also carry the required documents for verification to complete the admission process.

Find the direct seat allotment result link here.

Last updated on 10 Nov 2025
10:24 AM
AP EAMCET AP EAPCET 2025 APSCHE seat allotment
