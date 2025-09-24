Karnataka PGCET 2025 Counselling Schedule & Seat Matrix Out: Round 1 Option Entry Begins Today

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the counselling schedule for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates who qualified for the exam can now check the complete counselling timetable on the KEA website.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the counselling schedule for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates who qualified for the exam can now check the complete counselling timetable on the KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Along with the dates, KEA has also published the seat matrix for the first round. The option entry process is set to begin today, September 24, 2025.

Key Counselling Dates

The counselling process includes claim slip downloads, option entry, mock allotments, and seat allotments. Candidates are advised to keep track of the following important dates:

Claim slip download deadline: September 24, 2025

Option entry window: September 24 – September 28

Mock allotment results: September 29, 2025

Edit options window: September 29 – October 3

Round 1 provisional seat allotment: October 3, 2025

Round 1 final seat allotment: October 4, 2025

Choice filling by allotted candidates: October 4 – 7, 2025

Fee payment for Choice 1 & 2: October 6 – 8, 2025

Last date to report at allotted colleges (Choice 1): October 9, 2025

Fee Details

The fee structure for Karnataka PGCET 2025 counselling will vary based on the programme and whether the candidate belongs to Karnataka or outside the state. In addition, candidates applying for BE/BTech/BPlan and lateral entry programmes must pay an additional ₹10,000 along with the registration fees.

Candidates are advised to complete their claim slip downloads before the deadline and carefully enter their college and course preferences during the option entry window. Missing deadlines may lead to disqualification from the seat allotment process.