KEA Opens Window for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Candidates to Submit Internal Reservation Documents- Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened a special window for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 applicants to submit internal reservation documents for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Candidates can submit the necessary certificates until 5:30 pm on November 26, 2025, the authority announced.

The move comes after several candidates reported difficulties in obtaining internal reservation certificates from their respective Tahsildars during the initial document verification phase. In response, KEA has allowed applicants to visit the KEA office in person and submit the required documents related to inner reservation under the SC category.

KEA has clarified that candidates who indicated SC reservation in their application must submit the original caste certificate (SCA/SCB/SCC) issued by the Tahsildar, with inner reservation details and the RD number printed. Failure to submit the certificate by the deadline will result in candidates being considered under the category verified during document verification, regardless of what was mentioned in the application.

Meanwhile, KEA has also begun round 1 choice filling for in-service candidates, which will remain open until November 26. The round 1 mock allotment result for in-service NEET PG applicants will be released tomorrow after 12 noon.

The round 1 seat allotment results for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling are scheduled to be announced on November 27 and 28, marking an important milestone in the state’s postgraduate medical admissions process.

Candidates are advised to complete document submissions and choice locking within the stipulated timelines to ensure smooth participation in the ongoing counselling rounds.