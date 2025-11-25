NEET counselling

KEA Opens Window for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Candidates to Submit Internal Reservation Documents- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
14:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can submit the necessary certificates until 5:30 pm on November 26, 2025, the authority announced
The round 1 seat allotment results for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling are scheduled to be announced on November 27 and 28, marking an important milestone in the state’s postgraduate medical admissions process

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened a special window for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 applicants to submit internal reservation documents for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Candidates can submit the necessary certificates until 5:30 pm on November 26, 2025, the authority announced.

The move comes after several candidates reported difficulties in obtaining internal reservation certificates from their respective Tahsildars during the initial document verification phase. In response, KEA has allowed applicants to visit the KEA office in person and submit the required documents related to inner reservation under the SC category.

KEA has clarified that candidates who indicated SC reservation in their application must submit the original caste certificate (SCA/SCB/SCC) issued by the Tahsildar, with inner reservation details and the RD number printed. Failure to submit the certificate by the deadline will result in candidates being considered under the category verified during document verification, regardless of what was mentioned in the application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, KEA has also begun round 1 choice filling for in-service candidates, which will remain open until November 26. The round 1 mock allotment result for in-service NEET PG applicants will be released tomorrow after 12 noon.

The round 1 seat allotment results for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling are scheduled to be announced on November 27 and 28, marking an important milestone in the state’s postgraduate medical admissions process.

Candidates are advised to complete document submissions and choice locking within the stipulated timelines to ensure smooth participation in the ongoing counselling rounds.

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
14:25 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025 Karnataka NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
Punjab government

BFUHS Releases Punjab NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment; Objection Window Closes To. . .

OTET 2025

OTET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended! Revised Schedule Announced by BSE Odisha

NIOS

NIOS Publishes Fake Websites, Apps & Social Media Channels List - Issues Important Ad. . .

Bihar STET

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 Released: Check How to Submit Objections for Paper 1,2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Punjab government

BFUHS Releases Punjab NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment; Objection Window Closes To. . .

The Heritage College

Elixir 4.0: Heritage College Gears Up for a Dynamic Inter-College Fest of Culture & C. . .

OTET 2025

OTET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended! Revised Schedule Announced by BSE Odisha

NIOS

NIOS Publishes Fake Websites, Apps & Social Media Channels List - Issues Important Ad. . .

Bihar STET

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 Released: Check How to Submit Objections for Paper 1,2

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Out: Mock Test Link and Scribe Guidelines Uploaded

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality