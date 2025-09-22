KEA Opens QUIT Portal for Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling; Final Seat Allotment on Sept 23

Summary This facility is specifically for candidates who have also secured a seat under the All India Quota (AIQ) and prefer to continue with that allotment As per the official notice, the QUIT Portal will remain open only today from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the QUIT Portal for candidates of the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling who wish to give up their KEA-allocated medical or dental seats. This facility is specifically for candidates who have also secured a seat under the All India Quota (AIQ) and prefer to continue with that allotment.

As per the official notice, the QUIT Portal will remain open only today from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Eligible candidates are required to submit their seat relinquishment request within this time window. Those who had already reported to their allotted colleges in the first round but now wish to surrender their seats must personally visit the KEA office with the necessary documents before 5:00 PM today.

The KEA has further announced that the final seat allotment result for Round 2 of medical and dental courses, and Round 3 of AYUSH courses, will be published on September 23, 2025. Candidates allotted a seat will be required to pay the course fee and download the confirmation slip between September 23 and 26.

All allotted candidates must report to their respective colleges by 5:30 PM on September 28, 2025, to complete the document verification and admission process. The KEA also confirmed that fees or caution deposits paid in earlier rounds will be adjusted against the new allotment.

In light of the tight schedule, KEA has directed all participating institutions and colleges to treat Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays as working days, ensuring that the admission process proceeds without delay.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the KEA website for further updates and adhere strictly to the counselling schedule.