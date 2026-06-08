Karnataka PGCET 2026

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Admit Card Out - Hall Ticket Link and Bell Timings for MBA, MCA Exam

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jun 2026
10:39 AM

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Summary
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially released the hall tickets for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026.
Along with the exam timetable, KEA has also released the bell timings for both the morning and afternoon sessions.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially released the hall tickets for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026, conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes. Registered candidates can now access and download their admit cards through the official KEA website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in) ahead of the entrance examination scheduled for June 14.

To access the Karnataka PGCET 2026 admit card, candidates will be required to enter their application number along with the first four letters of their name on the designated portal. Once downloaded, candidates should carefully review the information printed on the hall ticket and keep multiple copies for future reference.

The admit card contains several key details related to the examination and the candidate. These include the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, photograph, signature, examination date and timing, allotted examination centre, reporting time, programme applied for, category details, and important instructions to be followed during the examination.

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According to the official schedule released by KEA, the Karnataka PGCET 2026 MBA examination will be conducted on June 14 from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The MCA entrance test will take place on the same day in the afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates are advised to reach their respective examination centres well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Along with the timetable, KEA has also released the bell timings for both the morning and afternoon sessions.

Session-Wise Bell Timing Schedule

  • First bell - 10 AM (morning), 2 PM (afternoon)
  • Second bell - 10.15 AM (morning), 2.15 PM (afternoon)
  • Third bell - 10.30 AM (morning), 2.30 PM (afternoon)
  • Fourth bell - 11.30 AM (morning), 3.30 PM (afternoon)
  • Fifth bell - noon (morning), 4 PM (afternoon)
  • Sixth bell - 12.25 PM (morning), 4.25 PM (afternoon)
  • Seventh and last bell - 12.30 PM (morning), 4.30 PM (afternoon)

KEA has also instructed candidates to carry a printed copy of the Karnataka PGCET 2026 hall ticket to the examination centre. Entry to the examination venue will not be permitted without the admit card. Along with the hall ticket, candidates must also bring a valid government-issued photo identification document, such as an Aadhaar card, voter identity card, PAN card, or passport, for verification purposes.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 08 Jun 2026
10:42 AM
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Karnataka Examinations Authority Admit Card MBA MCA exam schedule
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