IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key Out for Over 1.86 Lakh Candidates - Challenge Process, Result Update Here

Summary The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has published the provisional answer key for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access the answer key through the official admissions portal.

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has published the provisional answer key for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access the answer key through the official admissions portal (iiseradmission.in) and evaluate their performance by comparing the published responses with their own answers.

The IISER Aptitude Test 2026 was conducted on June 7 in a single session from 9 AM to noon across 736 centres. According to the PTI report, the official stated that more than 1.86 lakh candidates registered for the entrance examination for 2,343 seats in the BS-MS programme across IISERs located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati. The provisional answer key has been released shortly after the completion of the examination process, enabling candidates to estimate their likely scores before the declaration of results.

To access the provisional answer key, candidates should visit the official IISER admissions website and check the latest notifications available on the homepage. They need to select the link related to the IAT 2026 provisional answer key and proceed to the relevant section. In case login authentication is required, applicants must enter their application credentials, such as application number, user ID, and password. After logging in, candidates can view the answer key, compare the official responses with their own attempts, and download the document for future reference.

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Aspirants are advised to save a copy of the answer key as it can help them calculate their expected scores and prepare any objections if discrepancies are found. The admission authority has also announced that candidates’ response sheets will be released on June 9. Along with the response sheets, the objection submission window will be activated, allowing applicants to review their recorded answers and challenge any response in the provisional answer key that they believe is incorrect.

Candidates wishing to raise objections must do so within the timeline specified by the admission authority. Following the review of all challenges, IISER will publish the final answer key, which will form the basis for the preparation of results and subsequent admission procedures.

Find the direct answer key link here.