KCET 2026

KCET 2026: KEA Opens NEET Detail Submission Window for Karnataka UGCET Candidates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2026
13:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has introduced an early registration facility for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.
Through this facility, candidates can upload essential information including their NEET roll number, application number, and admit card details.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has introduced an early registration facility for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. The authority has activated a dedicated link on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, allowing Karnataka UGCET 2026 registered candidates to submit their NEET application details even before the declaration of the NEET result.

Through this facility, candidates can upload essential information including their NEET roll number, application number, and admit card details. The move is aimed at streamlining the counselling and admission process for medical and allied health science courses in Karnataka.

According to KEA, the early submission process has been introduced to minimise delays and avoid technical issues that are usually faced after the declaration of NEET results during the counselling phase. The authority stated that collecting candidate information in advance would help ensure a smoother and more organised admission process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the update on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, KEA stated that waiting for the NEET result before beginning registration often created difficulties for candidates and administrators alike. The authority noted that the advance collection of information would help eliminate last-minute confusion and reduce pressure during the counselling schedule.

However, KEA clarified that only candidates who qualify in the NEET UG 2026 examination will be eligible to participate in the choice-filling process for admission to medical colleges in Karnataka.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2026 examination on May 3 for more than 22.79 lakh candidates across the country. The agency has already released the provisional answer keys for the examination, although the response sheets and objection window are yet to be activated.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for admissions to various undergraduate programmes, including engineering, agriculture, veterinary sciences, pharmacy, architecture, and medical courses across institutions in the state.

Candidates have been advised to visit the official KEA portal regularly for updates regarding counselling schedules, document verification, and admission procedures related to NEET UG 2026 and UGCET admissions.

Find the direct submission link here.

Last updated on 09 May 2026
13:35 PM
KCET 2026 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka Common Entrance Test NEET UG 2026
Similar stories
Police recruitment

RPSC Cancels Rajasthan SI Recruitment Exam 2021, Orders Re-Examination for 859 Posts

India Post

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 Expected Soon; Pending Results for WB, Assam, Kera. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Final Date Sheet 2026 Released Amid Student Concerns; Sunday Exams Introduced

VITEEE 2026

VITEEE Result 2026 Announced: Scorecard Link, Rank-Wise Counselling Schedule Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Police recruitment

RPSC Cancels Rajasthan SI Recruitment Exam 2021, Orders Re-Examination for 859 Posts

India Post

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 Expected Soon; Pending Results for WB, Assam, Kera. . .

India Post

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Out, Verification by April 27: State-Wise Result L. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Final Date Sheet 2026 Released Amid Student Concerns; Sunday Exams Introduced

VITEEE 2026

VITEEE Result 2026 Announced: Scorecard Link, Rank-Wise Counselling Schedule Here

Summer vacation

Delhi Schools Summer Vacation 2026 Dates Out; DoE Announces Remedial Classes During H. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality