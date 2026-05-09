KCET 2026: KEA Opens NEET Detail Submission Window for Karnataka UGCET Candidates

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has introduced an early registration facility for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Through this facility, candidates can upload essential information including their NEET roll number, application number, and admit card details.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has introduced an early registration facility for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. The authority has activated a dedicated link on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, allowing Karnataka UGCET 2026 registered candidates to submit their NEET application details even before the declaration of the NEET result.

Through this facility, candidates can upload essential information including their NEET roll number, application number, and admit card details. The move is aimed at streamlining the counselling and admission process for medical and allied health science courses in Karnataka.

According to KEA, the early submission process has been introduced to minimise delays and avoid technical issues that are usually faced after the declaration of NEET results during the counselling phase. The authority stated that collecting candidate information in advance would help ensure a smoother and more organised admission process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the update on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, KEA stated that waiting for the NEET result before beginning registration often created difficulties for candidates and administrators alike. The authority noted that the advance collection of information would help eliminate last-minute confusion and reduce pressure during the counselling schedule.

However, KEA clarified that only candidates who qualify in the NEET UG 2026 examination will be eligible to participate in the choice-filling process for admission to medical colleges in Karnataka.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2026 examination on May 3 for more than 22.79 lakh candidates across the country. The agency has already released the provisional answer keys for the examination, although the response sheets and objection window are yet to be activated.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for admissions to various undergraduate programmes, including engineering, agriculture, veterinary sciences, pharmacy, architecture, and medical courses across institutions in the state.

Candidates have been advised to visit the official KEA portal regularly for updates regarding counselling schedules, document verification, and admission procedures related to NEET UG 2026 and UGCET admissions.

Find the direct submission link here.