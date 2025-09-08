KEA Implements Changes in NEET UG Round 2 Counselling; 15% NRI Quota Introduced in Government Colleges

Summary In a major policy shift, the Karnataka government has introduced a 15% NRI quota in government medical colleges across the state The 15% NRI quota follows the state’s earlier proposal to introduce 5% supernumerary NRI seats in 22 government-run medical colleges

In a major policy shift, the Karnataka government has introduced a 15% NRI quota in government medical colleges across the state. The move comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) approved the addition of 400 new MBBS seats in eight government medical colleges, which will now be included in Round 2 of the NEET UG 2025 counselling process.

The revised seat matrix and NRI reservation policy will be implemented by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which has also enabled the option entry window for eligible candidates to edit their college and course preferences.

“The state government has fixed the MBBS fee under the NRI quota at ₹25 lakh per annum,” announced Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister of Medical Education.

As per the updated seat matrix, the following seat additions have been confirmed:

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum (JNMC): 12 MBBS seats

Farooqui Dental College, Mysore: 40 BDS seats

BGS Global Dental College: 50 BDS seats

Eight Government Medical Colleges (total): 400 MBBS seats (NMC approved)

In addition, 396 seats for AYUSH courses were notified on September 4, of which 79 seats are reserved for the NRI category.

According to H Prasanna, IAS, Executive Director of KEA, non-NRI candidates can also register their preferences for 'Q' quota seats, which are converted from unfilled NRI seats during the allotment process.

“If NRI seats remain vacant, they will be converted into Q seats and allotted to other eligible candidates,” he stated.

The 15% NRI quota follows the state’s earlier proposal to introduce 5% supernumerary NRI seats in 22 government-run medical colleges. The move was aimed at generating additional revenue for research and infrastructure development. However, it had sparked backlash from student groups and education activists, who criticized it as “illegal” and labeled it an act of “financial and moral bankruptcy.”

Despite the opposition, the government has moved ahead with implementing the quota in line with NMC approvals, citing the need to expand medical education opportunities and improve public healthcare infrastructure.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2: Important Points

Option entry is now active on the KEA portal for NEET UG 2025 Round 2.

Eligible NRI candidates must update preferences to avail the new quota.

Non-NRI students may opt for 'Q' seats, subject to availability post-NRI seat allotment.

For more information, candidates are advised to regularly check the KEA official website and follow updates regarding counselling schedules and allotment procedures.