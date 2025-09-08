Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Implements Changes in NEET UG Round 2 Counselling; 15% NRI Quota Introduced in Government Colleges

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Sep 2025
12:56 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a major policy shift, the Karnataka government has introduced a 15% NRI quota in government medical colleges across the state
The 15% NRI quota follows the state’s earlier proposal to introduce 5% supernumerary NRI seats in 22 government-run medical colleges

In a major policy shift, the Karnataka government has introduced a 15% NRI quota in government medical colleges across the state. The move comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) approved the addition of 400 new MBBS seats in eight government medical colleges, which will now be included in Round 2 of the NEET UG 2025 counselling process.

The revised seat matrix and NRI reservation policy will be implemented by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which has also enabled the option entry window for eligible candidates to edit their college and course preferences.

“The state government has fixed the MBBS fee under the NRI quota at ₹25 lakh per annum,” announced Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister of Medical Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the updated seat matrix, the following seat additions have been confirmed:

  • Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum (JNMC): 12 MBBS seats
  • Farooqui Dental College, Mysore: 40 BDS seats
  • BGS Global Dental College: 50 BDS seats
  • Eight Government Medical Colleges (total): 400 MBBS seats (NMC approved)

In addition, 396 seats for AYUSH courses were notified on September 4, of which 79 seats are reserved for the NRI category.

According to H Prasanna, IAS, Executive Director of KEA, non-NRI candidates can also register their preferences for 'Q' quota seats, which are converted from unfilled NRI seats during the allotment process.

“If NRI seats remain vacant, they will be converted into Q seats and allotted to other eligible candidates,” he stated.

The 15% NRI quota follows the state’s earlier proposal to introduce 5% supernumerary NRI seats in 22 government-run medical colleges. The move was aimed at generating additional revenue for research and infrastructure development. However, it had sparked backlash from student groups and education activists, who criticized it as “illegal” and labeled it an act of “financial and moral bankruptcy.”

Despite the opposition, the government has moved ahead with implementing the quota in line with NMC approvals, citing the need to expand medical education opportunities and improve public healthcare infrastructure.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Round 2: Important Points

  • Option entry is now active on the KEA portal for NEET UG 2025 Round 2.
  • Eligible NRI candidates must update preferences to avail the new quota.
  • Non-NRI students may opt for 'Q' seats, subject to availability post-NRI seat allotment.

For more information, candidates are advised to regularly check the KEA official website and follow updates regarding counselling schedules and allotment procedures.

Last updated on 08 Sep 2025
13:04 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
WBJEEB

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Exam Registration Begins Today; Know Important Dates Here

APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration; Apply by September 11

AP PGCET 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Registration Closes Today; Web Option Entry from September. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Tomorrow After Court Clears Reservation Row

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEEB

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Exam Registration Begins Today; Know Important Dates Here

APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration; Apply by September 11

AP PGCET 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Registration Closes Today; Web Option Entry from September. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Tomorrow After Court Clears Reservation Row

RPSC

RPSC ASO Exam 2024 Date Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Check Detailed Schedule

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Begins This Week? SC to Hear Exam Transparency Plea Soon

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality