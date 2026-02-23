YUVIKA 2026: ISRO Opens Young Scientist Programme for Class 9 Students; How to Get Selected?

Summary The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of YUVIKA 2026. The programme, officially known as Young Scientist Programme (YUva VIgyani KAryakram), seeks to nurture scientific curiosity among young minds and motivate them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of YUVIKA 2026, an initiative aimed at introducing school students to the fundamentals of space science and technology at an early stage. The programme, officially known as Young Scientist Programme (YUva VIgyani KAryakram), seeks to nurture scientific curiosity among young minds and motivate them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The announcement for YUVIKA 2026 was made recently on February 20, 2026. The programme is designed to provide students with a foundational understanding of space technology, space science, and their real-world applications. Through this initiative, ISRO aims to inspire students during their formative academic years and create greater awareness about opportunities in India’s growing space sector.

Registration and Eligibility Criteria

The online application process for YUVIKA 2026 will begin on February 27, 2026, and remain open until March 31, 2026. Students who are studying in Class 9 as of January 1, 2026, from any recognised school across the country are eligible to apply for the programme.

According to the official schedule, the first selection list will be released on April 13, 2026, followed by the second confirmed list on April 20, 2026. The YUVIKA 2026 programme itself will be conducted from May 11 to May 22, 2026.

Selection Process and Weightage Criteria

The selection process for YUVIKA 2026 will follow a structured evaluation system. A significant 50 per cent weightage will be given to the marks obtained in Class 8 or the most recent examination. An additional 10 per cent weightage will be assigned based on performance in an online quiz.

Participation in science exhibitions and other co-curricular activities over the past three years will carry a weightage ranging from 2 to 10 per cent, depending on the level of participation. Students will also receive additional credit for achievements in Olympiads and sports competitions, as well as for involvement in organisations such as Scouts and Guides, NCC or NSS.

To ensure wider outreach, ISRO has provided an additional 15 per cent weightage to students studying in rural schools located in Panchayat areas. The organisation has also committed to ensuring minimum representation from every state and union territory across India.

Programme Venues and Learning Exposure

The YUVIKA 2026 programme will be conducted at seven ISRO centres across the country. These include premier facilities such as the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and the U. R. Rao Satellite Centre, among others.

During the programme, selected students will gain direct exposure to space research activities and technological advancements through interactions, demonstrations and guided sessions conducted by experts. The initiative aims to build scientific temperament and equip students with early insights into India’s space missions and research ecosystem.

With YUVIKA 2026, ISRO continues its effort to engage young learners nationwide, strengthening the pipeline of future scientists and engineers who may one day contribute to India’s expanding presence in space exploration.