KCET 2026 Fee Payment Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule and Exam Updates

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for payment of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 application fee. Candidates who have already registered for the entrance examination can now pay the application fee through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, until March 7. Earlier, the deadline for KCET application fee payment was March 3, 2026.

KCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate professional programmes such as engineering, architecture, and pharmacy offered by institutions across Karnataka. The extension provides additional time for registered candidates who have not yet completed the fee payment process.

According to the official details, the application fee for KCET 2026 is ₹500 for candidates belonging to the General category. Applicants from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are required to pay ₹250. Meanwhile, candidates who have completed their schooling outside Karnataka must pay an application fee of ₹750. For applicants residing outside India, the fee has been fixed at ₹5,000.

As per the examination schedule, the Kannada language test will be conducted on April 22, 2026. The main KCET 2026 examination covering subjects such as physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics will take place on April 23 and April 24, 2026.

The entrance examination will be conducted in an offline pen-and-paper format. Test centres will be located in several districts across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Mangaluru.

It is important to note that the KCET 2026 registration process had already concluded on February 27. Therefore, only those candidates who successfully registered during the application window are eligible to complete the fee payment now.

Meanwhile, KEA has also opened the application correction facility for KCET 2026. Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted forms can do so until March 30, 2026. During this period, applicants are allowed to modify details such as personal information, academic records, and their selected course preferences.