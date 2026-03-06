CBSE 2026

CBSE 2026: Board Cancels Class X Exams, Postpones Class XII Papers in Middle East Amid Conflict

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2026
09:13 AM

File Image

Summary
CBSE has announced the postponement and cancellation of several Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled to be held in Middle Eastern countries due to the ongoing conflict in the region.
The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students appearing for the CBSE Board Exams 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement and cancellation of several Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled to be held in Middle Eastern countries due to the ongoing conflict in the region. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students appearing for the CBSE Board Exams 2026.

According to the board, all Class 10 examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, have been cancelled. These include papers that had earlier been postponed and rescheduled for March 2, March 5, and March 6, which will now not be conducted. The board stated that the method for declaring the CBSE Class 10 results 2026 will be announced separately at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 examination scheduled for March 7 has also been postponed. The revised date for this paper will be communicated by the board once the situation improves. This marks the third time that CBSE has been compelled to alter the examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12 due to the prevailing tensions in the Middle East.

CBSE conducts its board examinations in several countries in the region where Indian schools are affiliated with the board. These include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In its official notification, the board stated that it will closely monitor the evolving situation and review conditions on March 7 before taking further decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 9 onwards.

Students appearing for the Class 12 examinations have been advised to remain in regular contact with their respective schools and carefully follow official announcements issued by the board for updates on revised examination schedules.

The board reiterated that all future decisions regarding examination dates will prioritise the safety and well-being of students in the affected regions.

Last updated on 06 Mar 2026
09:14 AM
