IISER IAT 2026 Registration Begins: Application Link, Eligibility and Updated Schedule

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have officially started the online registration process for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026. Eligible candidates who wish to seek admission to IISERs can now submit their applications through the official admission portal, iiseradmission.in.

As per the official schedule released by the institutes, the deadline to complete the IISER IAT 2026 application process is April 13, 2026, until 11.55 PM.

Following the closure of the application window, the institutes will open a correction facility for candidates who wish to modify details in their submitted forms. The application correction window will become active on April 16 and will remain open until April 18, allowing applicants to rectify errors or update specific information. The admit cards for the IISER IAT 2026 will be issued on May 24.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have completed their Class 12 examination in 2024 or 2025, or those who are appearing for the board examination in 2026 from any recognised board, are eligible to apply. Applicants must have studied at least three subjects among biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics in their higher secondary education. In addition, candidates must secure a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12, while the qualifying requirement is relaxed to 55 per cent for candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories.

Steps to apply for IISER IAT 2026

Visit the official IISER admission portal at iiseradmission.in.

Click on the link for the IISER IAT 2026 application form.

Register by providing the required details and fill in personal and academic information.

Upload the necessary documents, including a recent photograph and signature.

Pay the prescribed application fee through the available payment modes.

Submit the application form and download or print a copy for future reference.

The IISER Aptitude Test 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based examination on June 7, 2026. The test will take place in a single shift from 9 AM to Noon and will have a duration of three hours. The examination serves as a key gateway for students aspiring to pursue science, engineering, and research-oriented programmes at IISER campuses across the country.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the examination, including further announcements regarding the admission process.

Find the direct application link here.