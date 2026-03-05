CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exams Resume Today; Middle East Centres See Postponement - Revised Dates Awaited

Posted on 05 Mar 2026
09:44 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to resume the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from today, March 5, following a two-day break on March 3 and 4. The exams are being conducted in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM across designated centres.

For Class 10 students, examinations are being held for Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, and Kokborok on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Class 12 students are appearing for the Psychology paper during the same time slot.

Amid rising regional tensions after reported weekend attacks by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran, followed by retaliatory strikes by Iranian forces, CBSE had earlier announced the postponement of examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2026, in several Middle East countries.

In an official circular issued on March 3, the board cited student safety as the primary reason for deferring the examinations in those regions. CBSE further stated that it would reassess the situation on March 5 and take appropriate decisions regarding the conduct of examinations scheduled from March 7 onwards in the affected countries.

Students have been advised to remain in regular contact with their respective schools and to monitor official notifications issued by the board for updates closely.

The CBSE board examinations for 2026 commenced on February 17. This year, more than 43 lakh students are appearing for the exams, including around 25 lakh candidates in Class 10 and approximately 18.6 lakh students in Class 12.

The examinations are being conducted at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12 across India and abroad.

CBSE has instructed students to reach their examination centres well in advance, taking local traffic conditions into account. Entry to examination halls will close strictly at 10 am, and no candidate will be permitted to enter after the stipulated time.

All board examinations are being conducted in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. As per the schedule, Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 11, while Class 12 examinations will continue until April 10.

