KEA Extends Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline! Check Last Date Inside

Posted on 08 Oct 2025
16:29 PM

File Image

Eligible candidates can now submit their applications and pay the required fee by October 15, 2025, up to 11:00 AM, through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The original deadline was October 9, but has now been pushed back to accommodate more applicants

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 counselling process. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications and pay the required fee by October 15, 2025, up to 11:00 AM, through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The extension offers an additional window for NEET PG 2025-qualified candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Medical Degree and Diploma courses in Karnataka for the academic year 2025–26. The original deadline was October 9, but has now been pushed back to accommodate more applicants.

“The last date has been extended to 15-10-2025 at 11.00 AM for submitting online applications and paying the application fee for the eligible candidates who have qualified in NEET-PG-2025,” stated the official KEA notification.

The seat allotment will be carried out based on the seat matrix issued by the Government of Karnataka. Allotment depends on a combination of factors, including candidate eligibility, reservation policies, merit rank, and the options entered by the candidates during the choice-filling process. The computer-based system will automatically assign seats as per the availability and priority of the entered options.

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Key Details

  • Revised Last Date to Apply: October 15, 2025 (till 11:00 AM)
  • Official Website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Eligible Candidates: NEET PG 2025 qualified
  • Courses Offered: PG Medical Degree/Diploma Courses
  • Admission Year: 2025–26

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘NEET PG 2025 Counselling’ link
  3. Complete the online registration by entering the required details
  4. Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee
  5. Submit the application and download the confirmation page
Last updated on 08 Oct 2025
16:30 PM
